Corning (NYSE:GLW) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, AR Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $39.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 184.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.13. Corning has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $38.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,580. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 21.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 60.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

