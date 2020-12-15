CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CSGP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $890.58.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $853.20 on Friday. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $939.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $876.91 and its 200-day moving average is $803.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,593,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,553,510,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 406,587 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 118.0% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 955,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,941,000 after purchasing an additional 517,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 47.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,037,000 after purchasing an additional 259,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

