CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Downgraded by TheStreet

CSGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CoStar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $890.58.

Shares of CSGP opened at $853.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $876.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $803.94. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,593,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,553,510,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 406,587 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 955,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,941,000 after purchasing an additional 517,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,037,000 after acquiring an additional 259,788 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

