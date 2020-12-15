CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CSGP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $890.58.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP opened at $853.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $876.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $803.94. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $939.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.52 and a beta of 0.98.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $425.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in CoStar Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.