Credit Suisse Group Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $80.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citigroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.