Critical Review: CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) & fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO)

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) and fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CuriosityStream and fuboTV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CuriosityStream 0 0 2 0 3.00 fuboTV 0 0 6 0 3.00

CuriosityStream currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.33%. fuboTV has a consensus price target of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.73%. Given CuriosityStream’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CuriosityStream is more favorable than fuboTV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.7% of CuriosityStream shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of fuboTV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CuriosityStream and fuboTV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CuriosityStream N/A N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A fuboTV $4.27 million 429.59 -$34.36 million N/A N/A

CuriosityStream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than fuboTV.

Profitability

This table compares CuriosityStream and fuboTV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CuriosityStream N/A N/A N/A fuboTV N/A -66.40% -23.28%

Summary

CuriosityStream beats fuboTV on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

