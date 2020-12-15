CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,604 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 27,885 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after buying an additional 3,127,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,516 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 91.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,591 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,407,000 after purchasing an additional 309,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $69.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

