DA Davidson Raises Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $15.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fluor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. Fluor has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.64.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Fluor by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Fluor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Fluor by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

