Davis R M Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2020

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $137.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.48. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.95 and a 12 month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit