Davis R M Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $137.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.48. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.95 and a 12 month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

