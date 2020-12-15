Davis R M Inc. Buys New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,854.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $4,941,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,109,442 shares of company stock valued at $52,277,204. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

SCHW opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average is $38.42.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

