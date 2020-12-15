Davis R M Inc. Buys Shares of 600 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 64.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total value of $2,517,101.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,409 shares of company stock worth $6,064,485. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

Shares of FDS opened at $344.89 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.05.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

