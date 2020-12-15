Davis R M Inc. Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,307,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.54.

Applied Materials stock opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $90.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

