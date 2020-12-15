Davis R M Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,243,000 after buying an additional 1,031,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after buying an additional 767,767 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 672,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,831,000 after buying an additional 508,897 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,092,000 after purchasing an additional 443,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $50,722,000.

VIG opened at $137.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $140.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

