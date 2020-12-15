Davis R M Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $1,025,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 214.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $109.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.84. The company has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $112.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.11.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.