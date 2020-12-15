Davis R M Inc. Has $271,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 105.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $133.40 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

