Davis R M Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $716.63.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,047. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $764.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $733.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $677.86. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $792.54. The stock has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

