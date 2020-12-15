Davis R M Inc. Invests $109,000 in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,607 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 72,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.