Davis R M Inc. Invests $215,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WY stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

