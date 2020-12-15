Davis R M Inc. Invests $284,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2020

Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period.

BSCR stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $22.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

