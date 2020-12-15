Davis R M Inc. Lowers Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,064 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,699,000 after acquiring an additional 349,009 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,957,000 after acquiring an additional 917,009 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD stock opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

