Davis R M Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,580 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.