Davis R M Inc. Purchases New Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 123,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 84.9% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $166.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $144.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

