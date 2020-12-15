Davis R M Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,175 Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $93,347.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,202.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $68,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,371.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,528 shares of company stock valued at $31,999,321 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $174.13 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VAR shares. Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

