Davis R M Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,953 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,893,000 after acquiring an additional 869,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,062,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,852,685,000 after purchasing an additional 646,675 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,989,000 after buying an additional 1,174,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,060,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,450,000 after buying an additional 136,485 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $126.83 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $127.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

