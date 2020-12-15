Davis R M Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $125.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

