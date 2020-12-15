Davis R M Inc. Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.21.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at $441,973.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

