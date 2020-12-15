Davis R M Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,534 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Target by 78.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,398 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,717 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Target by 203.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,138,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $170.99 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $181.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

