Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,759 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,717,000 after acquiring an additional 111,148 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,068,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 75,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after acquiring an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.92.

NYSE:DUK opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.81.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

