Davis R M Inc. Sells 20 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $542,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,588,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,789 shares of company stock valued at $121,329,268 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $522.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $628.00 price objective (up previously from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. CSFB reissued a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.89.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.