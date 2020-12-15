Davis R M Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

