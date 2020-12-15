Davis R M Inc. Sells 631 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares during the period. Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 43,740 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 232,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 38,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day moving average of $81.13. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

