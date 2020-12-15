Davis R M Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2020

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

IVOO opened at $151.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.60. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $153.67.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit