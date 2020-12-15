Davis R M Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

IVOO opened at $151.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.60. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $153.67.

