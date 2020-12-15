Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DECK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.39.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $294.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $301.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.71.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $593,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $9,238,451.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,481 shares in the company, valued at $30,794,204.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,617 shares of company stock worth $15,185,641. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 60,702 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,037,000 after purchasing an additional 91,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 110,811 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 378,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,566 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

