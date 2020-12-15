Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.39.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $294.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.71. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $301.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $9,238,451.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,794,204.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.02, for a total value of $251,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,748.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,617 shares of company stock valued at $15,185,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

