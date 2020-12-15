Dent Trading 11% Lower This Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Dent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $18.57 million and approximately $686,779.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00065843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00458388 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00028175 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,875,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.