Dimension Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.97. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EWBC shares. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

