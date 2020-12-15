Dimension Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 5,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.91.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,810,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,654 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,125. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

