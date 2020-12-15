Dimension Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 295 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $63,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $118.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.41. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Longbow Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $668,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $610,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,862 shares of company stock worth $2,919,674 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

