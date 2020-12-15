Dimension Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $62.14.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.