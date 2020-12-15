Dimension Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 273 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 379,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,314,000 after buying an additional 32,782 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $133.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $141.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

