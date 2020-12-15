Dimension Capital Management LLC Invests $26,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,915,000 after buying an additional 3,121,880 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,210,000 after buying an additional 6,933,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,951 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,076,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,253,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,104,000 after buying an additional 183,446 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.