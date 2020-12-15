Dimension Capital Management LLC Invests $26,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $863,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.60.

NYSE:SRE opened at $128.04 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.85 and its 200-day moving average is $125.33.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

