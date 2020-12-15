Dimension Capital Management LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 604 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,698,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDB stock opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $70.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.