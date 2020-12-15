Dimension Capital Management LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $34,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $61,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $353.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

