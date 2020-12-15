Dimension Capital Management LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 205 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 13.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 20.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,842 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in The Boeing by 243.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,537 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.20.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $228.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.88. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.89 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

