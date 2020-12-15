Dimension Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $7,623,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,268 shares of company stock valued at $5,419,987 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $216.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.08. The firm has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.27. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.99%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

