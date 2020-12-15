Dimension Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 870 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,562,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,248,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,513,000 after acquiring an additional 76,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 260.3% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,298 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:DAL opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

