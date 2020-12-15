Dimension Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 3,324.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 17.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 21.0% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 85,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MetLife by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,126,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

