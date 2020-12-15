Dimension Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CONMED by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 104.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 44.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 14.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

In other news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $42,845.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,658.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $40,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209. 4.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

NASDAQ CNMD opened at $105.41 on Tuesday. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $113.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 110.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.91 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.