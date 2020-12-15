Dimension Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 175 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,066,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 146.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 194,064 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 11,568.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 182,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 42.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,587,000 after purchasing an additional 143,628 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,258,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS stock opened at $243.13 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $252.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $391.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.50.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,196,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.93, for a total transaction of $2,245,997.50. Insiders have sold 95,426 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,419 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.